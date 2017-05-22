Police recovered weapons from the Abdul Wali Khan University in Pakistan’s Mardan, as the university reopened for the first time since a student Mashal Khan was lynched by a mob on accusations of blasphemy, DawnNews reported on Monday.

Pakistani police recovered guns, pistols and knives from the university hostel during a search operation. Drugs were also seized from the hostel, the report said.

The 23-year-old student of Mass Communication at the university was attacked by a vigilante mob, incited by rumours, for allegedly “publishing blasphemous content online” in April.

The university was closed down and hostels were vacated to avoid an escalation of violence after Mashal Khan’s lynching. The university had remained closed for 40 days.