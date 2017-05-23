Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning took to his twitter handle to condemn the tragic blast that took place at the Manchester Arena following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande.

Condemning the attack, PM Modi said that he is pained by the attack that took place at 10:35 PM (local time) last night in Manchester. He also said that the nation strongly condemns it.

Along with PM Modi, British Prime Minister Theresa May also condemned the attack. The British PM said that officials are working to establish the details of the blast. The attack is being treated as an ‘appalling terrorist attack’.

In a statement, she said, “We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.”

“All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected”, she added.