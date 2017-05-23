A Swedish airport was evacuated after “traces of explosives” were found in a bag, media reports said.

According to Swedish public broadcaster SVT, a bomb group from the Swedish police are on their way to Landvetter Airport outside Gothenburg in western Sweden, after a suspicious object was found there on Monday evening.

“Traces of explosive material were found,” Swedavia Airports’ press officer Anders Porelius told local newspaper Goteborgs-Posten.

“A bag that was left by the information desk in the departure hall was found. We checked it out as we always do and the bag showed signs of explosive material when a trace analysis was done,” Xinhua news agency quoted Porelius as saying.

According to a police spokesperson, part of the departure hall has been cordoned off and emptied.

“We cannot say what kind of object we are talking about. Our bomb technicians are on their way to examine the object,” he said.