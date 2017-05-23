A- A A+

On Tuesday morning, Manchester Arena witnessed one of the most horrific blasts of its times. The blast took place right after the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester had ended. At least 19 people have been reported to be dead while 59 are said to be grievously injured.

Commenting post the Manchester blast, singer Ariana Grande said that she was ‘broken’ after knowing about the blasts.

Post the Manchester blast, supreme powers from different parts of the world were seen joining chorus to end terrorism.

Condemning the attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.”

Britain PM Theresa May in a statement said that she condemns the appalling terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena. “We are working to establish the full details” of what happened, May said in a statement, after an explosion created panic during the end of the American singer’s concert at Manchester Arena attended by some 20,000 people.

The Manchester Arena blast that took place post the Ariana Grande concert had also left many stranded and missing after which the Gurudwaras in Manchester started offering shelter to those affected.

The locals from and around the concert area also helped the affected ones by spreading a word on social media.

Several locals took to their twitter handles in order to offer help and support to the needy ones. A few of them are as follows:

People also gave out help line numbers to help the people

The cabs were offering free rides to home to the affected ones

Some also expressed concerns over the security checks

Greater Manchester Police also joined in the forces to cater the affected by providing updates over the blasts and also lending a helping hand

Following the Manchester blast that took place last night at 10:30 PM (local time), the pople from every corner have come together to lend support or help to whoever in need.

First Published | 23 May 2017 10:45 AM
