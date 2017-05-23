On Tuesday morning, Manchester Arena witnessed one of the most horrific blasts of its times. The blast took place right after the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester had ended. At least 19 people have been reported to be dead while 59 are said to be grievously injured.

Commenting post the Manchester blast, singer Ariana Grande said that she was ‘broken’ after knowing about the blasts.

Post the Manchester blast, supreme powers from different parts of the world were seen joining chorus to end terrorism.

Condemning the attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.”

Britain PM Theresa May in a statement said that she condemns the appalling terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena. “We are working to establish the full details” of what happened, May said in a statement, after an explosion created panic during the end of the American singer’s concert at Manchester Arena attended by some 20,000 people.

The Manchester Arena blast that took place post the Ariana Grande concert had also left many stranded and missing after which the Gurudwaras in Manchester started offering shelter to those affected.

Sikh Temples in Manchester, UK offering food & accommodation. They are open for ALL people. #PrayForManchester #ManchesterArena #England pic.twitter.com/l52J9B5JjN — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) May 23, 2017

The locals from and around the concert area also helped the affected ones by spreading a word on social media.

Several locals took to their twitter handles in order to offer help and support to the needy ones. A few of them are as follows:

If anyone needs a sofa, a charger, a brew-please dm. Located just off Piccadilly Gardens #roomformanchester @GMPCityCentre #ManchesterArena — Rebekah Spratt (@RebekahZoe) May 22, 2017

People also gave out help line numbers to help the people

For those still trying to locate their family and friends. #Manchester pic.twitter.com/cTt8PWwaik — Adrian (@adibeasley) May 23, 2017

If anyone needs a place to crash / wait to hear from loved ones I have a couch in the city centre #RoomForManchester — Haze Manchester (@HazeManchester) May 22, 2017

The cabs were offering free rides to home to the affected ones

BREAKING NEWS: manchester taxis and cabs offering free rides home for people around #manchester Arena. One love. — Mohammed Shafiq (@mshafiquk) May 22, 2017

If you need somewhere to come grab a coffee and await news, head to the arches. We’ve got the kettle on! #RoomForManchester @GMPCityCentre — 53two (@53two) May 22, 2017

Some also expressed concerns over the security checks

They took away the bottles of water but a man can come in with a bomb, how is it possible!? And how can someone do this!? #Manchester — Aria la Banshee – 67 (@bohensmile) May 23, 2017

These people are still missing in #Manchester .. If you see them, please make it known !! pic.twitter.com/Oh5GQnS8nn — •Thomas• (@thom905) May 23, 2017

Greater Manchester Police also joined in the forces to cater the affected by providing updates over the blasts and also lending a helping hand

Anyone who needs help or assistance after last night’s incident at Manchester Arena help is available at the Etihad Stadium access Gate 11 — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Following the Manchester blast that took place last night at 10:30 PM (local time), the pople from every corner have come together to lend support or help to whoever in need.