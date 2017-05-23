Local hospitals in Manchester were flooded with injured from an explosion at the Manchester Arena just before 10.35 PM. on Monday.

The police have confirmed 19 deaths and were treating this as a terror-related incident.

Over 50 young fans of American pop star Ariana Grande were injured in the incident. The blast occurred when Ariana Grande was performing on the stage.

However, the blast was not the only incident that shook Manchester tonight. In another development, hospital functions were disrupted at nearby Oldham Royal Infirmary as an unidentified person flashed a hand gun.

The injured were being treated at the Manchester Royal Infirmary, Wythenshawe and Oldham hospitals.

The police also executed a controlled explosion on an unidentified object at Cathedral Garden, near the Arena and just few yards from historic Manchester Cathedral.

“This is an absolutely horrifying incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those who have lost loved ones or been injured and traumatised,” said Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council.

“If it is confirmed this was a terrorist attack it is a monstrous act. But also a deeply futile one. Manchester is proud and strong city and we will not allow those who seek to sow fear and division to achieve their aims,” Leese added.

British Transport Police said the explosion was in the foyer area of Manchester Arena. The incident occurred just few metres away from the IRA bomb blast spot at city centre.

The Victoria Station was closed and it affected all the trams and train services.

Manchester Arena, formerly known as the MEN Arena, is the biggest indoor venue in the city with a capacity of around 18,000 for concerts.

Mancunians were showing their compassionate side just after the incidents. Within an hour of reports of the blast, people began offering spare rooms and beds to people stranded in the city using the hashtag #RoomForManchester.

Hundreds of tweets offering places to stay are being shared and re-tweeted thousands of times.

Local cab drivers were offering free rides to stranded young fans of the American diva.