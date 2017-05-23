United States President Donald Trump created history on Sunday by praying at the Western Wall in the Old City of East Jerusalem. He is the first sitting US President to visit one of the most sacred sites in Judaism.

The US president was unaccompanied by any Israeli leaders when he visited the Western Wall. He was only accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump wore a black skullcap and slipped a note with a prayer between the stones as prescribed in the custom.

The Western Wall is considered one of the holiest sites for Jews all over the world. Due to Trump’s visit to the city, all major roads were blocked to increase security for the delegates.

Not only this sacred monument, Trump also visited the Church of Holy Sepulchre where Jesus was buried and resurrected, as is written in the Christian tradition.