Russia does not expect sanctions against it to be lifted soon, a Russian official has said.

Vladimir Markin, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, said on Monday that the decision to impose sanctions on Russia had a negative effect not only on Moscow itself but also on other countries.

So sooner or later the sanctions will be lifted, Markin said.

He mentioned that Russia’s focus on national economic growth seeks to stem the effect of the sanctions on the country.

He said foreign leaders were reluctant to end the sanctions because they feared losing authority.

The US, along with some of its European allies, imposed economic sanctions on Russia in response to the annexation of Crimea and ‘destabilising activities’ in eastern Ukraine.

First Published | 23 May 2017 1:57 PM
