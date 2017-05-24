Former Health Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia Tedros Adhanom was elected as new Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Adhanom, 52, elected at the ongoing 70th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, will succeed outgoing Margaret Chan, who has been the WHO’s Director-General since January 1, 2007, Xinhua news agency reported.

Adhanom served as Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister from 2012 to 2016, and Minister of Health from 2005 to 2012.

He has also chaired the Board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the Roll Back Malaria Partnership Board, and co-chaired the Board of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.

Adhanom will begin his five-year term on July 1.

The WHA is WHO’s main decision-making body.

This year’s assembly, which lasts until May 31, will also determine policies on a range of health issues, including medicines and health products, noncommunicable diseases, health emergencies, as well as maternal, new-born, child and adolescent health.