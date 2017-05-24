UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the “horrific” terrorist attack in Manchester, Britain. Guterres on Tuesday “expresses his deep sympathy and solidarity to the people and Government of the United Kingdom and hopes that those responsible for this unjustifiable violence will be swiftly brought to justice,” Xinhua news agency cited a statement released by his spokesperson.

“The Secretary-General conveys his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those killed, and wishes the injured a full and speedy recovery,” it added.

On Monday night, a suicide terror attack took place at Manchester Arena at the end of a pop concert, killing at least 22 people, several of whom were children, while injuring 59 others.

The police arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the attack. The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, other world leaders also condemned the attack.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a condolence message to British Queen Elizabeth II saying that the Chinese people stand firmly with the British people at this difficult time.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker offered sympathy saying “it breaks my heart to think that, once again, terrorism has sought to instill fear where there should be joy, to sow division where young people and families should be coming together in celebration”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to British Prime Minister May to “strongly condemn this cynical, inhuman crime” and expressed readiness to step up anti-terrorist cooperation with Britain.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed compassion and solidarity with Britain after the attack.