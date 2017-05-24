United States President Donald Trump has evidently said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is a “madman with nuclear weapons.” The statement pertains to the disclosure of a private phone conversation between Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and Trump.

Trump made a phone call to Duterte on April 29, asking about his opinion on how he perceived the young North Korean leader to be. He expressed satisfaction over North Korea’s failing missile tests and said that “it’s a good news.”

Duterte, responding to Trump, said that Kim Jong Un’s mind “was not working well and that he just might go crazy one moment.” Trump, who has reiterated that he won’t hold back from dealing with North Korea, said: “We can’t let a madman with nuclear weapons let on the loose like that. We have a lot of firepower, more than he has, times 20 — but we don’t want to use it.”

The Washington Post acquired the transcripts which have been confirmed as accurate by a senior Trump administration. “Regional support is extremely meaningful. This is how he’s trying to proactively manage a very difficult situation,” the official said.