Having served less-than-a-year in office, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has resigned from the chair on Wednesday.

As per media reports, Prachanda has submitted his resignation to Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari at his residence.

The premature exit of Dahal paves way for Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba all set to take the reign of Nepal as their new prime minister.

Deuba announced Dahal’s resignation through televised programme addressed to the nation.

“I have decided to address the people as I was denied the Parliamentary forum,” Deuba said, reports Indian Express.

Nepal Parliament is expected to elect Sher Bahadur Deuba as it’s following which President Bidhya Devi Bhandari will begin the process of oath taking ceremony for the new Prime Minister.

Leader of Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre) Dahal took charge of office in July 2016.

Also known as “Prachanda”, Dahal in 1996 launched communist insurgency that led to civil war with more than 17,000 Nepalese causalities.

He came to power after his political win won the Constitutional Assembly elections by a remarkable majority.