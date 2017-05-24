A suspected suicide bomber and a police officer were killed on Wednesday in a series of two explosions that took place in Indonesia’s east Jakarta near a bus station.

The two blasts occurred in a span of five minutes apart near a bus station in Kampung Melayu area of the capital, Jakarta said police in a statement.

As per local TV reports, at least three other people including police officers’ are injured and were shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment.

The attack follows a series of low-level attacks linked to Islamic State since January 2016. Eight people including the militants were killed in the attacks

The blast comes two days after an Islamic State claimed attack at a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester Arena, England that killed at least 22 people and injured another 59.

This is a developing story, more details awaited