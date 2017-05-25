Two more persons, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the Manchester bombing attack in Britain, media reports said.

The woman was arrested after armed police raided a block of flats in the north of Manchester, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The male suspect was arrested at an address in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, following searches connected to the attack, police said.

This has made the total number of suspects linked to the attack rise to seven so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Senior police chiefs in Britain reacted with anger Wednesday night after sensitive details of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing were leaked to media in the US.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said the leaks undermines the investigation into the terror attack.

According to the Guardian, Prime Minister Theresa May will confront US President Donald Trump over the stream of leaks of crucial intelligence when the pair meet Thursday at the NATO summit meeting in Brussels.

A suicide bombing attack on Manchester Arena on Monday evening has led to 22 deaths and 64 injuries. The suicide bomber’s identity has been revealed by the police as Salman Abedi, 22, a son of Libyan parents who fled their native country and sought refuge in Britain.

Abedi’s father and younger brother have also been arrested in Libya following the attack.