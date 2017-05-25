At least five people were killed and an unknown number injured in a massive car bomb explosion targeting a restaurant near the sea port in Mogadishu.

Police on Wednesday said they have established the death of five people and were still combing through the scene to piece together the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

“So far five people have died in the incident. The bomb went off near a place where oil is being sold. The incinerator is still on fire and it poses another risk,” a police officer at the scene told Xinhua.

Residents reported hearing a huge explosion near the port followed by plumes of smoke.

“There was a huge blast around the seaport area and we could see smoke rising into the sky,” a resident said.

The Islamist group Al-Shabaab, which previously vowed to continue the fight against the new Somalia government, has not claimed responsibility for the latest attack but has always staged such deadly attacks before.

The militants stepped up their onslaught on the government after being forced out of the capital and other major urban areas in Somalia by national and African Union forces.

Targets have included hotels, military checkpoints, and the presidential palace.