The bomb squad and the police personnel assessing the situation at a street in Hulme, near Manchester city centre, have said that the ‘suspicious package’ was safe.

The scare of another bomb comes just days after the explosion at the Manchester Arena that killed 22 and injured 64.

The roads that were closed for security reasons have been reopened for public use.

Earlier, reports of the UK Army Bomb Squad and the Police assessing a situation in a college in Manchester sent the citizens into frenzy.

The Greater Manchester Police in a statement had said, “Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford. Officers are in attendance and we are currently assessing the situation.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May while speaking on the current situation had also said that the threat level “will remain at critical and the public should remain vigilant”.

Army and bomb disposal unit reached location, responding to a call at a college in Manchester: Greater Manchester Police pic.twitter.com/XkKBpvj4Oj — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

(This is a developing story. More details to follow…)