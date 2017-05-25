Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was injured on Thursday after an explosive device went off inside his car in Athens.

According to initial reports, the former Greek PM Papademos has suffered burn injuries in his hands and legs after a bomb blast that targeted his car. Papademos assistance and his driver have also been injured in the attack.

The explosive device was hidden in an envelope inside Papademos car, according to police officials.

At the moment, there is no official confirmation whether it was a terror attack, however, the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation and taking all precautionary measures. Also so far no one has claimed the responsibility for the blast.

(This is a developing story, more details to follow …)