US First Lady Melania Trump, who is accompanying her husband Donals on his first international tour, visited a children’s hospital in the Belgian capital.

Melania visited the Queen Fabiola University Hospital in Brussels on Thursday, where she spoke with its young patients, made paper flowers with them and handed out White House puzzles and children’s books with personal dedications inside, Efe news reported.

Melania attended her parallel agenda while her husband, President Trump, and other allied heads of State and government met for a NATO summit.

After this visit, Melania is set to join other wives and consorts of the allied leaders on a guided visit to the Magritte Museum and then on to a luxury leather shop.

The First Ladies group will be hosted by Amélie Derbaudrenghien, the partner of Belgium’s Prime Minister Charles Michel, and Ingrid Schulerud, the Norwegian ambassador to Belgium and wife of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

In the evening, Melania will attend a state banquet hosted by Queen Mathilde of Belgium at the Laeken Palace, famous for its impressive royal greenhouses, which in spring are in full bloom.

Shortly thereafter, Trump and his entourage will abandon Brussels on Air Force One and fly back to Italy, where he is set to attend the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina on May 26 and 27.