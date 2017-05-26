At least 35 people were killed by US-led airstrikes on areas in eastern Syria, a British monitor group said. The airstrikes on Thursday targeted areas under the control of the Islamic State (IS) group in the city of Mayadeen in the countryside of Deir al-Zour province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A day earlier, the SOHR said that 16 civilians were killed by US-led strikes on the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of IS, just hours after 15 civilians got killed as a result of explosions of mines in Raqqs countryside.

Raqqa and Deir al-Zour have been the target of the US-led coalition, which is backing the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their push against IS in Raqqa countryside and areas near Deir al-Zour.

As a result, civilian casualties have become falling on a higher rate recently with reports of civilian deaths due to the intensification of US-led strikes.