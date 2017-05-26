Three Palestinians convicted for the murder of top Hamas leader Mazen Fuqaha were executed by Hamas security forces, stated the Hamas-run interior ministry in an emailed press statement.

According to Hamas on Thursday, the three confessed that one of them was directly responsible for shooting Fuqaha in the head and chest while the remaining two “were indirectly involved in facilitating the crime.”

Fuqaha was killed in late March right beside his home, Xinhua news agency reported.

Originally from the West Bank, Fuqaha was released in an Egyptian-brokered prisoners’ swap deal reached between Hamas and Israel in 2011.

Hamas’s court accused the three of complicity in the murder of the senior Hamas militant, in addition to collaborating with Israeli security intelligence.

Gazan rights organizations condemned the execution sentence, saying it needed a Palestinian Authority Presidential approval, namely that of President Mahmoud Abbas.

However, due to the internal division between Hamas and Abbas’s Fatah Party, the execution verdict was issued by Hamas’s court and implemented without Abbas’s approval.