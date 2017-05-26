Unknown Gunmen on Friday opened fire on a bus carrying Egyptian Christians in the south of the Cairo, killing at least 24 people and wounding 27 others, reports local media.

Reacting quickly, the police has cordoned the area and initiated search operation to get hold of the attackers.

All the injured people are shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment.

The incident took place when vehicles carrying Coptic Christians in the southern part of Egypt’s capital Cairo was attacked by gunmen who started firing on a bus before fleeing off the crime scene.

The bus was reportedly carrying worshipers on their way to Saint Samuel’s monastery in Cairo to offer prayers at the time of the attack.

The specifically targeted attack is a latest in a series of assaults on Christian minority in Egypt after tensions grew to an all-time high between them and the Muslims in the region.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)