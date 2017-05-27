The UN Security Council condemned the terrorist attack, which took place earlier Friday in Minya of Egypt, with at least 28 people being killed.

According to a Security Council statement on Friday, the members of the council “condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” on a bus traveling to a monastery in Minya, Egypt, where at least 28 people were killed and dozens were injured, including children.

They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to Egyptian government, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, Xinhua news agency cited the statement.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They also underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all countries to cooperate actively with the Egypt and all other relevant authorities in this regard, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Egypt,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General in a statement.