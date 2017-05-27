A- A A+

At least 10 civilians were killed and six others wounded in an explosion in Afghanistan’s Herat province, local media reports said.

The incident occurred on Friday, when a moving vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device in Adraskan District of the province, 640 km west of national capital of Kabul, according to a report by Tolo News.

All people aboard the vehicle were affected by the explosion and those among the victims were several women and children, Xinhua news agency reported.

About 715 civilians were killed and over 1,460 others injured in conflict-related incidents across Afghanistan in the first three months of the year, according to figures released by the UN mission in the country.

27 May 2017 6:39 AM
