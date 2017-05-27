A local court on Friday remanded the three Pakistan nationals held for staying illegally with fake identities in the city to 14-day police custody till June 9 for interrogation.

“The First Additional Magistrate Court judge remanded the four accused, including their Indian accomplice to 14-day police custody to ascertain their purpose of entering India and staying in the city over the last nine months illegally,” Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) S Ravi told reporters here.

The Pakistani trio from Karachi — Khasif Shamshuddin, his wife Kiron Gulam Ali, their friend Sameera Abdul Rehman — and her Indian husband Mohammed Sihad from Kochi in coastal Kerala were arrested on Thursday after they were found staying in a rented house in the southern suburb under fake identities.

The city crime branch learnt that Sihad married Sameera while he was working in Qatar in the Gulf region 2 years ago despite opposition from her parents.

The four accused reached Patna in Bihar after crossing the Indo-Nepal border from Kathmandu a year ago. They came to Nepal from Qatar via Muscat in Oman.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Passport Act and the Foreigners’ Act.