US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would take a final decision on whether his country would back the Paris agreement to reduce global carbon emissions in the coming week.

Trump was attending the G7 summit in the Italian island town of Taormina, where leaders of the world’s seven largest economies were gathered for talks on topics such as terrorism, climate change and migration.

“I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!” announced the US President on his Twitter account.

The US has been hesitant to give its backing to the Paris agreement amid shifting policies in Trump’s administration, Efe news reported.

Meanwhile, the other G7 nations, Canada, France, Germany, Italy Japan and Britain, as well as the Presidents of the European Council and Commission got behind the measure.

A joint statement, issued as the Taormina summit came to a close, said: “The US is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics.”

Trump participated in the G7 summit during his first overseas trip since taking over the reins at the White House. His trip was closely watched by political observers looking for clues on future US relations with the wider world.

His international tour took him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Palestine, the Vatican, Belgium and Italy.

Although failing to find immediate common ground on a G7 approach to climate change, the US did give backing to statements opposing protectionist economic policies and supported further sanctions on Russia should they be deemed necessary.

Further international sanctions on Russia for its role in the unrest in eastern Ukraine were cast in doubt as Trump arrived at the helm in Washington amid what appeared to be a softening US approach towards Moscow, said the report.