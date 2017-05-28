Prince Harry welcomed Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in London, a stop in the former US President’s latest Europe visit, the media reported.

“They discussed a range of shared interests including support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

They also talked about the May 22 terrorist attack in Manchester, with Obama offering his condolences to the victims and support for those recovering from injuries, the statement said.

The terrorist bombing in Manchester killed 22 people and injured dozens after a concert featuring American singer Ariana Grande, reports CNN.

Before his London visit, Obama played golf in Scotland and stopped in Berlin, where he delivered a poignant message to Manchester alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.