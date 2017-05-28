North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected the test-fire of a new type of anti-aircraft guided weapon system, ordering its mass-production and deployment, Pyongyang’s state media reported on Sunday.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim watched “the successful test” organised by the Academy of National Defence Science, without revealing the date and location, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Kim told the Korean People’s Army (KPA) officials and those at the academy that the weapon system’s capability has been upgraded compared with last year in terms of efficiency to detect and track targets, as well as strike accuracy, according to the KCNA.

Kim previously guided the test of an anti-air guided weapon system in April 2016, and the latest test appears to be focusing on improving its surface-to-air guided missiles deployed last year.

“Some defects in the weapon system, discovered last year, were perfectly overcome to stand the test,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

“This weapon system, whose operation capability has been thoroughly verified, should be mass-produced to deploy all over the country.”

Kim also emphasised that the nation should also pursue the development of a “next generation” anti-aircraft guided weapon system.

The KCNA said Kim was accompanied by Hwang Pyong-so, director of the general political bureau of the KPA, and Ri Yong-gil, vice chief of the KPA general staff.