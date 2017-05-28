Approximately 1,000 people at Old Vic Theatre in Central London were evacuated due to security emergency during “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” fame actor John Boyegas performance as part of his play “Woyzeck”.

“We have been evacuated as a precaution. Audience’s safety is our priority. We are liaising with the Met Police,” read a statement, which was posted on Saturday using the official Twitter handle of the theatre, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The cast were moved to the Imperial War Museum gardens near the theatre while the police brought bomb-sniffing dogs to conduct their searches.

The production resumed after the Metropolis police gave it a clean chit.

“Following Met Police advice, this evening’s performance will go ahead as planned,” the theatre explained.

Boyega tweeted: “Thank you Woyzeck.”

The incident happened only days after bombing attack in Manchester outside Amedican singer Ariana Grande’s concert venue.