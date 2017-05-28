At least eight people including a sheriff were killed in a shooting incident in the US state of Mississippi on Saturday night. Suspected gunmen in police custody, says official.

The incident reportedly took place at three separate homes in Lincoln County area of Mississippi.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain while confirming the shooting incident said that charges were being filed against the 35-year-old suspect.

The deceased deputy sheriff was reportedly responding to a distress call when the gunman opened fire and killed the officer in the process.

The identity and the motive of the alleged shooter is yet to be known.