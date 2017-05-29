A strong earthquake measuring magnitude 6.9 struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island on Monday.

The impact of the quake was located at 130 km southeast of Palu in Sulawesi.

There are no reports of any causality so far.

Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics has ruled out the threat of a tsunami following the quake.

Indonesia is one of the high-frequency zones that are most prone to the earthquakes.

This is mainly due to its unique geographical location around 3 major tectonic plates — Indian-Australian, Eurasian and the Pacific.

Thus earthquakes in Indonesia also possess the high probability to generate tsunami as an after effect.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)