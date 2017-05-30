At least 11 people were killed when a severe thunderstorm hit the Russian capital Moscow, officials said. Hundreds of trees were toppled by the storm, and more than 50 people sought medical help, BBC reported on Monday.

Reports say that electrical cables were damaged as Moscow was lashed with high winds, hail and torrential rain.

The winds of up to 110 km per hour were described by meteorologists as extremely rare for the city, and caused structural damage to buildings.

If the toll of 11 is confirmed, it would be the deadliest storm in the city for more than 100 years.

The city’s investigative committee said that “hurricane winds” had caused trees to fall in various parts of the city, killing five pedestrians.

An elderly man was also killed at a bus stop, it said. TASS news agency says that 69 people have been injured.

Two persons were killed after a tree fell onto their summer house, Interfax reported.