In a tragic incident being reported from Baghdad, a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle — rigged with explosives — at an ice cream shop, killing at least eight people and injuring at least 24 in the overnight attack in the Karrada district in central Baghdad.

The attack at Al-Faqma ice-cream shop surfaces just days into the holy month of Ramzan when Muslims fast during the day. After the fast is done, the eating outlets and cafes in Baghdad quickly fill up with the people.

Taking the responsibility of the blast that killed 11 people in the holy month of Ramzan, the Islamic State linked Amaq propaganda agency said that ‘Gathering of Shia’ was the target.

Soon after the blast, social media was flooded with pictures showcasing the chaotic scenes on the streets of blast.

THERE WAS A CAR BOMBING NEAR AN ICE CREAM SHOP IN BAGHDAD. INNOCENT PEOPLE WERE KILLED. YALL STILL CALL US TERRORISTS? #prayforbaghdad pic.twitter.com/YAX5vo0m4T — #prayforbaghdad (@silkloves) May 29, 2017

Men, women and children were enjoying ice cream on a hot night when the car bomb went off in central #Baghdad. I don’t know what to say. pic.twitter.com/xVL5pFXVh8 — Haidar Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) May 29, 2017

#Baghdad Explosion 15 minutes ago central Baghdad near Ice-cream shop pic.twitter.com/Dzkye8l6Lv — Haider Al-Rekabi (@HaiderAlRekabi) May 29, 2017

Commenting on the matter, officials from the area said that the blast involved explosives in a parked car.

Condemning the attack, Brett McGurk, the envoy to the US-led anti-IS coalition said, “ISIS terrorists tonight in Baghdad target children & families enjoying time together at an ice cream shop. We stand w/Iraq against this evil.”

ISIS terrorists tonight in Baghdad target children & families enjoying time together at an ice cream shop. We stand w/Iraq against this evil — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) May 29, 2017

The attack on Iraq’s Shia Muslim majority comes as the IS considers them to be heretics. Previously, IS used a big truck bomb during Ramadan that killed hundreds of people.