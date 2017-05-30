A- A A+

In a tragic incident being reported from Baghdad, a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle — rigged with explosives — at an ice cream shop, killing at least eight people and injuring at least 24 in the overnight attack in the Karrada district in central Baghdad.

The attack at Al-Faqma ice-cream shop surfaces just days into the holy month of Ramzan when Muslims fast during the day. After the fast is done, the eating outlets and cafes in Baghdad quickly fill up with the people.

Taking the responsibility of the blast that killed 11 people in the holy month of Ramzan, the Islamic State linked Amaq propaganda agency said that ‘Gathering of Shia’ was the target.

ALSO READ: HAL treats FM Arun Jaitley with flying display of its air power

Soon after the blast, social media was flooded with pictures showcasing the chaotic scenes on the streets of blast.

Commenting on the matter, officials from the area said that the blast involved explosives in a parked car.

Condemning the attack, Brett McGurk, the envoy to the US-led anti-IS coalition said, “ISIS terrorists tonight in Baghdad target children & families enjoying time together at an ice cream shop. We stand w/Iraq against this evil.”

The attack on Iraq’s Shia Muslim majority comes as the IS considers them to be heretics. Previously, IS used a big truck bomb during Ramadan that killed hundreds of people.

First Published | 30 May 2017 8:16 AM
Read News On:

Baghdad attack

bomber

chaotic scenes

Ice cream parlor attack

ice cream shop

Shia Muslim

the Karrada district

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        