US President Donald Trump’s Communications Director Mike Dubke has resigned, media reported on Tuesday.

The veteran GOP strategist, who served in the post for three months, tendered his resignation on May 18. He offered to stay through the President’s first foreign trip to ensure there was a smooth transition as he exited, the Washington Post reported.

The daily cited an email to friends by Dubke in which he wrote: “It has been my great honour to serve President Trump and this administration. It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments.”

Dubke is still coming in to work and his last day has not yet been set. He told Politico that he wanted to go back to Black Rock Group, his communications and public affairs firm.

Dubke, who worked closely with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, served as a behind-the-scenes player helping manage communications strategy, responses to crises such as the firing of James B. Comey as FBI director, as well as rollout plans for policy and other initiatives.

He was previously a Republican strategist who founded Crossroads Media and had long ties to party establishment figures, including strategist Karl Rove.