South Korean authorities on Wednesday arrested the daughter of Choi Soon-sil while she was on a plane heading to Seoul, media reports said.

This was after Chung Yoo-ra was extradited from Denmark on Tuesday for her connection with a corruption scandal involving her mother also known as the ‘South Korean Rasputin’, Yonhap news agency reported.

Choi is at the centre of a scandal that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye.

Chung was arrested by the South Korean Prosecutor’s Office on a flight from Amsterdam which was due to arrive here later on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old woman, who was sought with an international arrest warrant for her alleged role in the scandal, was first arrested on January 1, in Aalborg by the Danish authorities, who approved her extradition to South Korea two month later.

The South Korean Prosecutor’s Office was demanding that Chung be brought to justice for her role in the corruption scandal that led to the dismissal of Park a few months ago, Efe news said.

Seoul accuses Chung of having received preferential treatment in university and high school because of her mother’s ties with the now-ousted President Park.