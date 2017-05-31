A huge blast rocked the Kabul city on Wednesday, smashing windows and sending clouds of black smoke spiralling over the Afghan capital. The explosion took place near the Indian Embassy in Wazir Akbar Khan area. However, it has been confirmed that everyone in the embassy is safe.

“By God’s grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive Kabul blast,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted this morning.

Afghan police said it was a car explosion and many people are feared dead.

A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter confirmed the blast saying: “Massive explosion just shattered all the windows and glass in our bureau Kabul,” Wall Street Journal reporter Jessica Donati tweeted.

On May 27, at least 18 persons were killed when a suicide car bombing struck a crowded area in Afghanistan’s Khost city. Ten security guards and eight civilians were among the dead in the attack.

The attack came as Afghans mark the first day of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, during which the faithful fast from dawn to dusk.