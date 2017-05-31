Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Spanish King Felipe VI at the royal palace here on Wednesday.

“A royal greeting! PM @narendramodi calls on His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain at Palacio de la Zarzuela,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted along with pictures of the two leaders.

King Felipe VI ascended the Spanish throne after his father King Juan Carlos abdicated in June 2014.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi held talks with Spanish Premier Mariano Rajoy following which seven agreements in different areas were signed by the two sides.

Modi arrived here from Germany on Tuesday evening on the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe that will also take him to Russia and France.

Had the honour to call on His Majesty King Felipe VI. We had a wonderful meeting. pic.twitter.com/zpHaT9eiPT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2017

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Spain in nearly 30 years since Rajiv Gandhi paid a visit in 1988.