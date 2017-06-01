At least 13 military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Turkey’s Sirnak Province, the Turkish Armed Forces said.

According to the Turkish Armed Forces statement, an AS 532 Cougar-type helicopter carrying 13 personnel took off from a military command in Senoba, Sirnak on Wednesday. Shortly afterward, the helicopter hit a high voltage line and crashed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik headed to Sirnak following the accident.

The accident happened in Senoba district near the Turkey-Iraq border, according to local media.

The investigation teams have been dispatched to the site of accident.