British Prime Minister Theresa May’s political rivals have lined up to criticise her for missing a seven-way general election debate, the media reported on Thursday.

She was accused of lacking ‘guts’ and of ‘running away from the debate’ during the 90 minute BBC TV event on Wednesday night.

May ruled out appearing on televised debates soon after calling the election.

She said earlier on Wednesday that she preferred ‘taking questions and meeting people’ on the campaign trail rather than ‘squabbling’ with other politicians.

In the debate, opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn asked “where is Theresa May, what happened to her?” while clashing with Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who represented the ruling Conservative Party.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron launched a string of attacks on May. He said, “Where do you think Theresa May is tonight?

“Take a look out your window. She might be out there sizing up your house to pay for your social care.”

Green party co-leader Caroline Lucas said the “first rule of leadership is to show up”.

Wales’ Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood said May was not there because ‘her campaign of sound bites is falling apart’.

Scottish National Party deputy leader Angus Robertson accused May of not having the ‘guts’to attend the debate, as he attacked Rudd over cuts to the winter fuel allowance for pensioners in England.

The panel also clashed over immigration, security and terrorism, the National Health Services, and US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull Washington out of climate change agreements.

Wednesday night’s debate, moderated by BBC’s Mishal Husain, was the latest in a series of special broadcasts before the general election on June 8.

This includes two Question Time shows – one on June 2 featuring May and Corbyn appearing separately, and a second on June 4 with Farron and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon.