Irrespective of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s stay, alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav will remain alive until he does not exhaust the right to seek clemency, said Pakistan on Thursday.

UN’s top court ICJ on its May 18 judgment has ordered Pakistan to stay the execution of Jadhav who is convicted of spying by a Pakistani military court.

“Irrespective of the ICJ’s stay, Jadhav will remain alive until he has exhausted the right to request for clemency, initially with the COAS (army chief) and later with President,” said Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria.

Calling the decision by international court as “nothing but usual”, Zakari said that the Indian petition claiming consular access to Jadhav is India’s attempt to create a false media spectacle around the case.

Earlier, reviewing the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan’s civil-military leaders said that the counslar access to a foreign detainee is just a routine formality but in case of Jadhav India first needs to accept his status as a spy, reported The Express Tribune.

“Consular access to any foreign detainee is just a routine formality. But in case of Jadhav, who is an Indian spy, India needs to accept his status as a spy before requesting for consular access to him,” a source was quoted as saying.

After the ICJ court stayed execution Jadhav’s hanging, Pakistan has maintained that former naval officer cannot be freed or acquitted by the world court.

Having argued the case as a matter of national security, Pakistan wants it to undergo the judicial process as per the laws in Constitution of Pakistan.