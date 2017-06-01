The head of the European Council on Thursday urged the US President to not jeopardise climate change politics, ahead of an anticipated announcement from the White House on the Paris Accord to tackle global warming.

Tusk waded into the uncertainty that has gripped global climate change policies since reports from Washington suggested Trump was planning to withdraw US backing from the Paris Accord that seeks to reduce global carbon emissions by the end of the century, reports Efe.

On his personal Twitter account, Tusk urged Trump not to endanger the global climate change initiative: “Please don’t change the (political) climate for the worse.”

Trump had earlier signalled, on the same social media platform, that he would announce his final decision on the Paris Accord during a statement at the White House Rose Garden.

Trump was the only G7 leader to not offer backing to the accord in a joint statement released at the end of a summit in Italy over the weekend, a move that concerned leaders of the European Union.

In the absence of immediate US support, China signalled its backing for the climate deal and vowed to reiterate its support jointly with the EU.

The head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and Tusk are both due to meet with China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang in Brussels, ahead of a China-EU summit.