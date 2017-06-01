An explosion and gunfire was heard at Resorts World Manila in the Philippines on Thursday midnight, reports CNN. Resorts World Manila on lockdown following the attack.

The incident reportedly took place after suspected ‘ISIS’ gunmen opened fire at unwarranted tourists and local people at the Resort.

Local channels report that a masked gunman was on the second floor of the hotel and started shooting at the blind spot.

Security personals have cordoned the area with the injured people ferried to local hospital. Sources say that a number of British citizens are among the people injured.

There are no reports on the number of casualty in the attack.

Though no one has taken an official responsibility of the attack, authorities believe the attackers to be associated with ISIS.

A score of pictures circulating in the social media shows the hotel staff and tourists running for cover as the SWAT team takes charge of the crime scene.

Police,firetrucks& SWAT team in area.Resorts World Manila on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men: Philippines media — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

Used as a residential and commercial center, Resorts World Manila is among the elite complexes in Newport City in the Philippines.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.