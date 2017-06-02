The US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has decided to pull the US out of the 2015 Paris Agreement, a landmark global pact to fight climate change.

According to a report in CNN, the decision amounts to a rebuttal of the worldwide effort to pressure Trump to remain a part of the agreement, which 195 nations signed onto.

“In order to fulfil my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the US will withdraw from the Paris climate accord but being negotiations to re-enter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction under terms that are fair to the US,” Trump was quoted as saying from the White House Rose Garden.

“We’re getting out.”

Many foreign leaders, business executives and even his own daughter lobbied heavily for him to remain a part of the deal.

However, he ultimately lost out to conservatives who claimed Paris Climate Accord was bad for the US.

“The vacuum that would be created has to be filled, and Europe has aspirations for a natural leadership in this whole process,” the report quoted European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as saying.