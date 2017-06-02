The Paris Climate Change Agreement adopted by 194 countries is a historic treaty and cannot be renegotiated, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said on Friday.

The Paris Agreement remains a historic treaty signed by 194 and ratified by 147 countries. Therefore it cannot be renegotiated based on the request of a single Party (the US), the UNFCCC said in a statement here.

Its secretariat headquartered in this city in Germany also notes the announced intention to renegotiate the modalities for the US participation in the agreement.

“In this regard, it stands ready to engage in dialogue with the United States government regarding the implications of this announcement.”

The Paris Agreement is aimed at reducing risk to economies and lives everywhere, while building the foundation for a more prosperous, secure and sustainable world, it said.

“It enjoys profound credibility, as it was forged by all nations and is supported by a growing wave of business, investors, cities, states, regions and citizens. We are committed to continue working with all governments and partners in their efforts to fast forward climate action at global and national levels,” the UNFCCC added.

The US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the US is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement due to the “draconian financial and economic burdensa the agreement imposes on his country.

“As of today, the US will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord, and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country,” he said in an address in the White House Rose Garden.