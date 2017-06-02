A- A A+

A 12-year-old student from California, Ananya Vinay won the 90th US Scripps National Spelling Bee competition on Thursday. After 2013, it was the first time that a solo champion was declared winner by the bee.

Ananya will be taking home a cash prize of $40,000.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Ananya said as she held the trophy. “I’m so happy right now.”

Indian-American Ananya Vinay, a sixth grader in Fresno, won the competition by spelling the word ‘marocain’ which is a French-derived word used to refer to fabric made of ribbed crepe. Ananya participated in the last year’s bee but could not make it to the top 50.

The competition was held at Washington’s Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

“Congratulations to our 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion, Ananya Vinay. What a fantastic performance! She played to win and win she did,” the National Spelling Bee’s official account tweeted on Friday.

Ananya had Rohan Rajeev as her competitor.

For Rohan, a 14-year-old from Edmond, Oklahoma, it was his first time on the national stage. He could not spell the word ‘marram,’ a word for beach grass.

WATCH:

First Published | 2 June 2017 10:22 AM
