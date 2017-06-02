A- A A+

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is ranked among the top 10 most powerful people in the world, had to answer a question that he certainly would not have expected to be asked.

American journalist Megyn Kelly asked the Indian Prime Minister if he was on Twitter!

“Are you on Twitter?” is what National Broadcasting Company (NBC) journalist asked PM Modi who has over 30 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

ALSO READ: India is losing to China because of PM Modi’s demonetisation drive, says Chinese daily

Kelly was interacting with PM Modi on the sidelines of his dinner meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg.

Not surprisingly, Kelly is facing the wrath of Indian social media users. People ridiculed her for her sheer ignorance.

Here are some of the tweets:

First Published | 2 June 2017 3:16 PM
Read News On:

Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly twitter

NBC reporter Megyn Kelly

PM Modi twitter

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        