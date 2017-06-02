Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is ranked among the top 10 most powerful people in the world, had to answer a question that he certainly would not have expected to be asked.

American journalist Megyn Kelly asked the Indian Prime Minister if he was on Twitter!

“Are you on Twitter?” is what National Broadcasting Company (NBC) journalist asked PM Modi who has over 30 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Kelly was interacting with PM Modi on the sidelines of his dinner meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg.

Not surprisingly, Kelly is facing the wrath of Indian social media users. People ridiculed her for her sheer ignorance.

Here are some of the tweets:

Megyn Kelly To Modi – Are You On Twitter? @megynkelly Please have a look on the Follower stats of @narendramodi and yours. pic.twitter.com/jCCKcWrrdm — Moti Sutar (@sauron519) June 2, 2017

@megynkelly You asked the wrong guy is he’s on Twitter !!! You’re a journalist, some homework is needed ! — Akash Bhasin (@mangoppl16) June 2, 2017

This is like sharapova asking who is sachin🤣 — Rd_ostwal (@RD_OSTWAL) June 2, 2017