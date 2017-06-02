An Indian-origin political leader Leo Varadkar has created history by becoming Ireland’s new prime minister on Friday.

Elected by the ruling Fine Gael party, 38-year-old Varadkar is also the youngest and the first gay minister slated to hold the PM office in Ireland.

Varadkar won the election by defeating housing minister Simon Coveney.

Doctor by profession, Varadkar left the job to join politics in 2007. In the year 2015, Varadkar came out in public and openly told expressed about him being gay.

Post the resignation of Enda Kenny as Leader of Fine Gael in May 2017, Varadkar had announced his candidacy for party leader.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited )