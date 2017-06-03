A- A A+

US President Donald Trump has tapped financier Richard Spencer for the post of Navy Secretary, according to the White House.

Spencer is Trump’s second pick to be the Navy’s top civilian official. Another wealthy financier, Philip Bilden, was Trump’s first choice for the job, but withdrew due to problems untangling his finances, reports Politico news.

However, Spencer’s nomination must be confirmed by the Senate, the White House said on Friday night.

ALSO READ: Global dismay after President Trump quits Paris climate deal, attacks India

Spencer is currently the Managing Director of venture capital firm Fall Creek Management.

He served as an officer in the Marine Corps and held a spot on the Defence Business Board, serving as vice chairman.

Spencer would be the second service secretary to be confirmed, after Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson.

Trump is yet to settle on a nominee for Army Secretary after his two previous picks withdrew.

First Published | 3 June 2017 12:07 PM
Read News On:

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson

Fall Creek Management

navy secretary

Philip Bilden

Richard Spencer

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        