A series of explosions in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Saturday killed 12 people and injured more than 20 people. 3 explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of a senior Afghan politician’s son Salim Ezadyar, who was killed during protests over the worsening security situation in the capital Kabul.

According to reports, the security forces have cordoned off the cemetery area and have advised people to avoid the area. However, the security forces have not been able to ascertain the type of explosives used in the explosion.

The funeral was attended by a number of senior Afghan government officials. None of the terror outfits or organisations has claimed responsibility of the attack.

(This is a breaking story…..further details awaited)