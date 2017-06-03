Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have called upon the private sector to support the Al Dhaid Dates Festival, which will be held next month in Sharjah.

Khalid bin Butti Al Hajeri, Director-General of the SCCI, emphasized that the Al Dhaid Dates Festival is one of the most important tourism and marketing promotional initiatives on the chamber’s agenda.

The event aims to support economic development in the eastern and central regions of Sharjah. Al Hajeri said that SCCI pays special attention to the festival to ensure a successful second session that will commence on July 20.

Official departments in the central regions welcomed the event and promised to fully support the festival given its role in highlighting the cultural and historical heritage of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a whole.

Through organising the festival, SCCI seeks to revive the economy of the central region, preserve local heritage and history and showcase an important element of Emirati culture.

Al Dhaid Dates Festival will include special activities to promote the region’s local summer crops, notably lemons and mangos.