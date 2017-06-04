6 killed, 20 injured in London attacks

London, June 4 (IANS) At least six people were killed and 20 others injured in two separate terror attacks in London, police announced on Sunday.

According to Met Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, they got reports that a van struck people on the London Bridge at 5.08 pm, on Saturday evening, reports CNN.

The van sped across London Bridge knocking over several pedestrians, according to an eyewitness. It was headed toward the London Bridge station, on the south bank of the river.

The vehicle continued to drive towards Borough Market, just south of the bridge, where three assailants got out and attempted to stab civilians in a restaurant, including a police officer.

Armed police were called to the scene and within eight minutes, the three assailants were shot dead.

Rowley said the assailants were wearing what looked like explosive vests which upon further investigation appeared to be fake.

“The incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market were declared as terrorist incidents,” the Met Police tweeted, minutes after Prime Minister Theresa May said her government was treating the case as a “potential act of terrorism”, reports Efe news.

Saturday night’s “terrible incident” will be the focus of a meeting of the UK government’s Cobra emergency committee, May’s office said.

The Met said that a third incident, in the Vauxhall area, was determined to have no connection to what happened at the two other locations.

The US state department has issued a statement, condemning “the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London”, reports the BBC.

It said the US “stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the UK may request”.

This is the third terror attack in the UK since March.

On 22 May, 22 people were killed and 116 injured when the attacker, Salman Abedi, detonated a home-made bomb in the arena’s foyer as crowds were leaving a performance by US singer Ariana Grande late in the evening.

In the wake of the attack, the UK government increased the terror alert to critical, the highest level, and deployed the army to support police.

On 22 March, six people died, including the attacker, and at least 50 people were injured in an attack near the Houses of Parliament.