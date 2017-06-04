Asia’s largest cruise ship has begun its maiden voyage from China’s Qingdao city, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The Norwegian Joy is capable of accommodating nearly 5,000 passengers and 1,900 crew members, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 28 restaurants onboard offer international dining and two-level go-kart racing track, virtual reality games, and Broadway musical shows are provided for entertainment.

A two-level Kart racing track, virtual reality games, and Broadway musical shows are provided for entertainment.

Qingdao international cruise homeport has three exclusive berths for cruise ships, with a maximum customs clearance capacity of 3,000 to 4,000 people per hour.

A total of 171 ships with 300,000 passengers onboard have been received so far, according to Liu Min, spokesperson of Qingdao Port Group.

The port is currently operating 15 routes in cooperation with seven cruise companies across the globe. Over 100 ships are expected to berth and depart the port in 2017.

The ship began the voyage on Saturday.